Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Approaches New Upside Target of $5.34

Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened today above their pivot of $4.62 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $4.89. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $5.34 and $6.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.43 and a high of $17.90 and are now at $4.44, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 6.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 300.2% exists for Bed Bath &Beyond, based on a current level of $4.44 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.77. Bed Bath &Beyond shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.52 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.39.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bed Bath &Beyond. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in search of a potential trend change.