Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Approaches New Upside Target of $4.48

Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $3.82 today and have reached the first resistance level of $4.21. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $4.48 and $5.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.43 and a high of $19.57 and are now at $3.94, 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.75% lower and 10.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has potential upside of 351.0% based on a current price of $3.94 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.77. Bed Bath &Beyond shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.62.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bed Bath &Beyond on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.11. Since that call, shares of Bed Bath &Beyond have fallen 72.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.