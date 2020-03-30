Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY) Approaches New Downside Target of $4.18

Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened today below their pivot of $4.59 and have already reached the first level of support at $4.41. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $4.18 and $3.77 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 282.2% for shares of Bed Bath &Beyond based on a current price of $4.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.10 and a high of $19.57 and are now at $4.65, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.63% lower and 8.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bed Bath &Beyond on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.11. Since that call, shares of Bed Bath &Beyond have fallen 67.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.