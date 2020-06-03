Becton Dickinson Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.72%

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $232.07 to a high of $237.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $235.35 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Becton Dickinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $221.47 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $233.33, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

