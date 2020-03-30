Becton Dickinson Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.22%

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $217.33 to a high of $221.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $221.51 on volume of 820,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Becton Dickinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $197.75 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $218.95, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Becton Dickinson on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $249.10. Since that call, shares of Becton Dickinson have fallen 13.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.