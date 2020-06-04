Becton Dickinson Rises 3.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $229.42 to a high of $234.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $233.61 on volume of 903,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Becton Dickinson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $286.72 and a 52-week low of $197.75 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $235.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 2.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Becton Dickinson on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $249.10. Since that call, shares of Becton Dickinson have fallen 9.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.