Becton Dickinson has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (BDX , DHR , BSX , WMGI , HOLX )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks first with a gain of 1.53%; Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.01%; and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) ranks third with a gain of 0.28%.

Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI ) follows with a gain of 0.03% and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.21%.

