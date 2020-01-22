Becton Dickinson (BDX) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $278.76

Shares of Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $278.21 today and have reached the first resistance level of $278.76. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $279.40 and $280.59.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is currently priced 9.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $250.72. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $262.59 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $250.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Becton Dickinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $221.47 and a high of $279.62 and are now at $278.12, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

