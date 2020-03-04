Becton Dickinson is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (BDX, BCR, TFX, HRC, ZBH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Becton Dickinson ranks highest with a sales per share of $56.80. Following is Cr Bard Inc with a sales per share of $52.80. Teleflex Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $49.77.
Hill-Rom Holding follows with a sales per share of $42.33, and Zimmer Biomet Ho rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $38.86.
