Beazer Homes Usa has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, MTH, NWHM, NVR, CVCO)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales growth.
Beazer Homes Usa ranks lowest with a sales growth of 516.8%. Meritage Homes C is next with a sales growth of 648.1%. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 816.6%.
Nvr Inc follows with a sales growth of 830.0%, and Cavco Industries rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 862.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Beazer Homes Usa and will alert subscribers who have BZH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth beazer homes usa meritage homes c new home co inc/ nvr inc cavco industries