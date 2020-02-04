Beazer Homes Usa has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, CAA, LEN, NWHM, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 239.6%. Following is Calatlantic Grou with a future earnings growth of 41.6%. Lennar Corp-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 34.6%.

New Home Co Inc/ follows with a future earnings growth of 25.9%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 24.6%.

