Beazer Homes Usa has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, IBP, WLH, NWHM, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.5. Following is Installed Buildi with a a debt to equity ratio of 170.9. William Lyon-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 132.0.

New Home Co Inc/ follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.7, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.7.

