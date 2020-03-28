MySmarTrend
Beazer Homes Usa has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, IBP, NWHM, KBH, MHO)

Written on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 5:35am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.5. Following is Installed Buildi with a a debt to equity ratio of 170.9. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.7.

Kb Home follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.7, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.8.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in M/I Homes Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of M/I Homes Inc in search of a potential trend change.

