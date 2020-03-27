Beazer Homes Usa has the Highest Beta in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, IBP, CCS, BLD, HOV)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Installed Buildi is next with a a beta of 1.2. Century Communit ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Topbuild Cor follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. in search of a potential trend change.