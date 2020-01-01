MySmarTrend
Beazer Homes Usa is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (BZH, MTH, NWHM, NVR, CVCO)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:32am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales growth.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks lowest with a sales growth of 516.8%. Following is Meritage Homes C with a sales growth of 648.1%. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 816.6%.

Nvr Inc follows with a sales growth of 830.0%, and Cavco Industries rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 862.6%.

