Beazer Homes Usa is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (BZH, MTH, NWHM, NVR, CVCO)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales growth.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks lowest with a sales growth of 516.8%. Following is Meritage Homes C with a sales growth of 648.1%. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 816.6%.

Nvr Inc follows with a sales growth of 830.0%, and Cavco Industries rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 862.6%.

