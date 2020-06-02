Beacon Roofing S Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.34%

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.91 to a high of $35.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.10 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Beacon Roofing S have traded between a low of $26.50 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $35.70, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Beacon Roofing S and will alert subscribers who have BECN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.