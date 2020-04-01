Bazaarvoice Inc has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Internet Software & Services Industry (BV, QNST, GDDY, QTWO, TRUE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bazaarvoice Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 385.0%. Following is Quinstreet Inc with a projected earnings growth of 306.4%. Godaddy Inc-A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 270.4%.

Q2 Holdings Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 220.0%, and Truecar Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 115.7%.

