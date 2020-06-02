Baxter Intl Inc Rises 2.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.68 to a high of $95.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $91.65 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Baxter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.00 and a 52-week low of $70.57 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $93.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

