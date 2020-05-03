Baxter Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BAX , RMD , DHR , ABT , BSX )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) ranks first with a gain of 5.99%; Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) ranks second with a gain of 5.80%; and Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) ranks third with a gain of 5.72%.

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) follows with a gain of 5.26% and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.75%.

