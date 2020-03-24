Bassett Furn has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (BSET, FLXS, HOFT, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.12. Following is Flexsteel Inds with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25.

Ethan Allen follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.46.

