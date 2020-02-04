Bassett Furn is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (BSET, TPX, ETH, LZB, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bassett Furn ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 56.0%. Following is Tempur Sealy Int with a future earnings growth of 21.6%. Ethan Allen ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 19.7%.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 14.0%, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.0%.

