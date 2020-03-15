MySmarTrend
Barnes & Noble E has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Specialty Stores Industry (BNED, BKS, BGFV, BBW, HZO)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Barnes & Noble E ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,638.5%. Barnes & Noble is next with a ROE of -2,290.3%. Big 5 Sporting ranks third lowest with a ROE of -283.8%.

Build-A-Bear Wor follows with a ROE of 754.1%, and Marinemax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 892.6%.

