Barnes & Noble E has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry (BNED, SBH, SPWH, TCS, HIBB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Barnes & Noble E ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 714.3%. Following is Sally Beauty Hol with a EPS growth of 820.9%. Sportsman'S Ware ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,295.5%.

Container Store follows with a EPS growth of 7,538.5%, and Hibbett Sports I rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 16,842.6%.

