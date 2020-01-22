Barnes & Noble E is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (BNED, SBH, SPWH, TCS, HIBB)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Barnes & Noble E ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 714.3%. Following is Sally Beauty Hol with a EPS growth of 820.9%. Sportsman'S Ware ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,295.5%.
Container Store follows with a EPS growth of 7,538.5%, and Hibbett Sports I rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 16,842.6%.
