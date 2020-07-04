Barnes & Noble is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (BKS, PRTY, DKS, HZO, TCS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Barnes & Noble ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Party City Holdc with a a current ratio of 1.3. Dick'S Sporting ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Marinemax Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Container Store rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

