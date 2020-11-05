Bank Ny Mellon Falls 1.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.39 to a high of $34.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.49 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Ny Mellon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.40 and a high of $51.60 and are now at $34.83, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

