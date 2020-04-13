Bank Ny Mellon (BK) Breaks Through Support at $36.25

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $37.06 today and has reached the first level of support at $36.25. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $35.35 and $33.64 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Ny Mellon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.40 and a high of $53.60 and are now at $36.16, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Bank Ny Mellon has overhead space with shares priced $36.16, or 40.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.50 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.41.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bank Ny Mellon. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bank Ny Mellon in search of a potential trend change.