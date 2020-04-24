Bank Ny Mellon (BK) Breaks Through Resistance at $35.90

Shares of Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $35.69 today and have reached the first resistance level of $35.90. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $36.03 and $36.37 will be of interest.

Bank Ny Mellon has overhead space with shares priced $35.78, or 41.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.64 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Ny Mellon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.40 and a high of $51.60 and are now at $35.78, 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bank Ny Mellon and will alert subscribers who have BK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.