Bank Of America Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 13.08%

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.58 to a high of $21.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.15 on volume of 37.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 24.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of America have traded between the current low of $19.58 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $21.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.