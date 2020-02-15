MySmarTrend
Bank Of America has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Diversified Banks Industry (BAC, USB, WFC, JPM, C)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:15am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Bank Of America ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.00. Us Bancorp is next with a sales per share of $14.60. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $20.00.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a sales per share of $33.75, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $34.16.

