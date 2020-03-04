Bank Of America has the Best Relative Performance in the Diversified Banks Industry (BAC , JPM , WFC , USB , C )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.89%; Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) ranks second with a gain of 3.72%; and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.56%.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) follows with a gain of 2.00% and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.87%.

