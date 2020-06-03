Bank Of America Falls 4.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.10 to a high of $26.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.40 on volume of 52.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Bank Of Americahas traded in a range of $25.10 to $35.72 and are now at $25.20. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

