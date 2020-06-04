Bank Of America (BAC) Breaks Through Resistance at $20.62

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $20.15 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $20.62. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $21.21 and $22.27 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 65.0% exists for Bank Of America, based on a current level of $21.09 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.80. Bank Of America shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.94 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $30.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bank Of America have traded between a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $21.09, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 4.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 37.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.