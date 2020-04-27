Bank Of America (BAC) Approaches New Upside Target of $22.68

Shares of Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) opened today above their pivot of $22.05 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $22.43. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $22.68 and $23.31 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 53.9% for shares of Bank Of America based on a current price of $22.61 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.80. Bank Of America shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.80 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $29.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Of America share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $22.61, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 4.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

