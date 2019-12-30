MySmarTrend
Bank Of America is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (BAC, JPM, C, WFC, USB)

Mon, 12/30/2019
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Bank Of America ranks highest with a an RPE of $493,000. Jpmorgan Chase is next with a an RPE of $467,000. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $432,000.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a an RPE of $371,000, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $336,000.

