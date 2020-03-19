Bancorpsouth Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 11.76%

Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.98 to a high of $22.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.19 on volume of 436,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Bancorpsouth Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.05 and a high of $32.97 and are now at $22.15, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

