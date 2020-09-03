Bancorp Inc/The is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TBBK , TRMK , SBCF , HTH , PBCT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK ) ranks first with a gain of 0.54%; Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK ) ranks second with a gain of 0.27%; and Seacoast Bank/Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF ) ranks third with a loss of 0.44%.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH ) follows with a loss of 0.50% and People'S United (:PBCT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.19%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bancorp Inc/The and will alert subscribers who have TBBK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.