Banco Latinoam-E Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (BLX)

The price of Banco Latinoam-E shares has slipped to $10.40 (a -15.6% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 339,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 204,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Banco Latinoam-E on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.53. Since that call, shares of Banco Latinoam-E have fallen 56.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Banco Latinoam-E have traded between a low of $7.73 and a high of $22.95 and are now at $9.00, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.