Banc Of Californ has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Regional Banks Industry (BANC, CNOB, OPB, TBK, HFWA)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Banc Of Californ ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 76.4%. Connectone Banco is next with a future earnings growth of 37.0%. Opus Bank ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 33.2%.

Triumph Bancorp follows with a future earnings growth of 32.6%, and Heritage Finl rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 28.1%.

