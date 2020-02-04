Banc Of Californ is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (BANC, CNOB, OPB, TBK, HFWA)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Banc Of Californ ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 76.4%. Following is Connectone Banco with a future earnings growth of 37.0%. Opus Bank ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 33.2%.

Triumph Bancorp follows with a future earnings growth of 32.6%, and Heritage Finl rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 28.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Banc Of Californ on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.55. Since that call, shares of Banc Of Californ have fallen 48.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.