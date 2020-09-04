MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Ball Corp has the Highest Sales Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, SLGN, GEF, BERY, ATR)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:15am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest sales growth.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,121.2%. Following is Silgan Holdings with a sales growth of 1,320.1%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 946.6%.

Berry Global Gro follows with a sales growth of 933.9%, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 593.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Greif Inc-Cl A on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Greif Inc-Cl A have risen 13.4%. We continue to monitor Greif Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth ball corp silgan holdings greif inc-cl a berry global gro aptargroup inc

Ticker(s): BLL SLGN GEF BERY ATR

Contact Amy Schwartz