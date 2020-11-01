Ball Corp has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, ATR, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 37.19. Following is Aptargroup Inc with a a P/E ratio of 31.52. Myers Inds Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 26.72.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.23, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 16.91.

