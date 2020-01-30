Ball Corp is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (BLL, ATR, CCK, MYE, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Following is Aptargroup Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Crown Holdings I ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

