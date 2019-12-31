Balchem Corp has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (BCPC, IOSP, SXT, KWR, ECL)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Balchem Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Innospec Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Sensient Technol ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Quaker Chemical follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Ecolab Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

