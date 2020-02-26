MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Balchem Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (BCPC, PAH, ECL, KWR, SHW)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Balchem Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Following is Platform Special with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.

Quaker Chemical follows with a an earnings yield of 2.5%, and Sherwin-Williams rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Platform Special and will alert subscribers who have PAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest earnings yield balchem corp platform special ecolab inc quaker chemical sherwin-williams

Ticker(s): BCPC PAH ECL KWR SHW

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.