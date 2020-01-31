Axis Capital has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (AXS , WRB , CB , MBI , ALL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.34%; Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) ranks second with a gain of 2.52%; and Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB ) ranks third with a gain of 2.15%.

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) follows with a gain of 1.55% and Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.17%.

