Axalta Coating S Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.41%

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.89 to a high of $16.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.23 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axalta Coating S have traded between the current low of $14.88 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $15.34. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.58% lower over the past week, respectively.