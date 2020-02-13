Axalta Coating S Rises 1.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.42 to a high of $29.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.76 on volume of 733,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Axalta Coating S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.34 and a high of $32.20 and are now at $29.55, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.