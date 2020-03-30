Axalta Coating S has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (AXTA , OMN , SHW , ASH , GRA )

We looked at the Specialty Chemicals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.26%; Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.10%; and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) ranks third with a loss of 1.39%.

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH ) follows with a loss of 1.88% and Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.97%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wr Grace & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wr Grace & Co in search of a potential trend change.