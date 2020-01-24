MySmarTrend
Avnet Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.26%

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:50pm
By Nick Russo

Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.20 to a high of $42.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.70 on volume of 709,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Avnet Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Avnet Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Avnet Inc has traded in a range of $36.82 to $48.88 and is now at $42.39, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

